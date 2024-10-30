MAS establishes Global Finance & Technology Network

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has established The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) a not-for-profit organisation to harness technology, pump-prime startups and foster innovation in the fintech ecosystem.

GFTN will have four strategic spokes, organising forums, providing advisory services, acting as a digital platform service provider for businesses, and investing in technology startups through its venture fund.



It will build on the success of Elevandi, a not-for-profit company set up by MAS in 2021 to organise and globalise the Singapore Fintech Festival, which has grown to become the largest fintech event of its kind in the world attracting some 65,000 participants from 150 countries.



Sopnendu Mohanty, currently chief fintech officer at the MAS, will be appointed group chief executive officer of GFTN, with effect from 1 February 2025 when he will relinquish his role in cental bank.



The new network will have a global focus in its advisory and technology delivery outlook, expanding into new markets beyond Singapore. The venture investment arm GFT Capital will also have a global mandate, investing in fintech and ClimateTech enterprises worldwide, providing them with patient capital and access to a global network of potential partners, buyers, and suppliers.



GFTN chairman Ravi Menon, says: “GFTN will drive greater synergies within the global finance and technology communities for innovations in financial services that create positive economic value and social impact. We aim to unlock sustainable and inclusive pathways that serve communities around the world while strengthening Singapore’s global connectivity and role as a fintech hub.”