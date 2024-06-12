BIS and MAS map blueprint for assessing bank climate risk

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have developed a blueprint for a platform that integrates regulatory and climate data to help financial authorities identify, monitor and manage climate risks in the financial system.

Dubbed Project Virisis, the blueprint lays out the key features and metrics required for a climate risk platform. These incorporate data and information on financed emissions, physical risk exposure and forward-looking assessments under different climate scenarios.



Celine Sia, assistant managing director, MAS, states: "Project Viridis demonstrates how regulatory data can be integrated with climate data, which are extracted from corporate disclosure documents using natural language processing techniques. This provides authorities with insights into climate-related financial risks, helping them form an initial view of financial institutions' risk exposures, and to identify areas that may require deeper risk assessment.



As its foundational architecture, the Viridis platform uses the Ellipse Data and Knowledge Platform (EDKP), which was developed by the BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre and MAS under Project Ellipse. The EDKP enables the integration of structured and unstructured data from various sources, and is being loaded with fresh data from more than 15 central banks and financial regulators around the world.