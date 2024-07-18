Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MAS to fund quantum and AI projects for financial sector

MAS to fund quantum and AI projects for financial sector

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is to commit $100 million in grant funding to support the development of AI and quantum computing technologies in the financial sector.

The quantum technology funding, enabled under the central bank's Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Grant Scheme, will provide cash support for the development of technology centres and innovation.

The funding scheme will also supply cash grants for experimentation and development of quantum technology-related pilots that explore the use of Post-quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to safeguard firms’ critical data.

On the AI front, MAS will support financial institutions in establishing AI innovation centres in Singapore for a range of functions including: AI model building and training, deployment of AI models for high-impact use cases, governance and risk management, as well as testing and monitoring.

The central bank has additionaly invested in a collaborative programme with the private sector to develop frameworks and platforms for policies and protocols that enable privacy-protected data exchange on industry-wide use cases.

The central bank has identified scam and fraud detection as a use case for the first pilot project, and says it will work with banks, technology solution providers and public agencies on this.

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Fraud: How to Optimise Claims and Investigations Procedures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers[Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Trending

Related News
Banks in Singapore to phase out One-Time Passwords
/security

Banks in Singapore to phase out One-Time Passwords

Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat
/security

Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

Singapore develops generative AI risk framework; digital money and ESG also to the fore

16 Nov 2023

MAS kickstarts new round of asset tokenization pilots

15 Nov 2023

Singapore's retail banks take steps to enhance cybersecurity

18 Sep 2023

MAS and Google Cloud collaborate on generative AI

31 May 2023

Trending

  1. UK shoppers frustrated by payment outage

  2. Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

  3. Apple reaches deal with EC on NFC payments access

  4. BNPL trends: Live Now, Pay Later

  5. BNP Paribas signs wide-ranging payments deal with Ant International

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk