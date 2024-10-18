/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Banks urged to act now to avoid future quantum catastrophe

Banking regulators have put the financial indsutry on notice that they must begin immediately developing plans for mitigating quantum computing risks.

Be the first to comment

Banks urged to act now to avoid future quantum catastrophe

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

A report by the G7 Cyber Expert Group (CEG) - chaired by the US Department of the Treasury and the Bank of England - highlights the potential cybersecurity risks associated with developments in quantum computing and the steps that must be taken for financial authorities and institutions to address those risks.

One of the most serious threats highlighted is the ability of superfast computers to break the current cryptographic encryptions mechanisms used to protect customer data and IT systems.

"While the exact timeline for developing quantum computers with these capabilities is uncertain, there is a real possibility that such capabilities could emerge within a decade," the report notes. "These quantum computers would not only put future data at risk, but also any previously transmitted data that cyber adversaries have been able to intercept and store with the intent of decrypting later with quantum computers. Due to the potentially long lead time needed to put in place quantum-resilient technologies, the time to start planning is now."

An initial set of quantum-resilient encryption standards was released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (Nist) last month, with more in the pipeline. Financial institutions are urged to maintain the agility required to incorporate new encryption standards in a "timely and appropriate manner" as they become available.

With new standard coming onstream, some financial entities may be in a position now to start making the needed changes to implement quantum resilient technologies within their systems, states the report. Others may be dependent on vendors and other third parties to incorporate the neccessary safeguards.

Either way, the G7 CEG strongly expects banks to develop a better understanding of the issues, the risks involved, and strategies for mitigating those risks.

Sponsored [Webinar] Reaping the benefits of Hyper-Personalisation with AI and Application Modernisation

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/retail banking /security /wholesale banking /markets

Keywords

quantum computing

Comments: (0)

Related news

/security

HSBC pilots quantum-safe technology for digital gold

/security

MAS collaborates with banks and tech firms on quantum security

/retail

BBVA runs successful trial of distributed quantum simulation in the cloud

/security

HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

/wholesale

JPMorgan anchors $300 million funding round in Quantinuum

/security

HSBC trials quantum protection for AI-powered FX trading

/sustainable

UBS funds Swiss Open Quantum Institute in bid to achieve UN sustainability goals

/security

Bank of Canada explores impact of quantum computing on CBDCs

[Webinar] Automated Testing: The road to Evergreen ComplianceFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Automated Testing: The road to Evergreen Compliance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept