News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
UBS funds Swiss Open Quantum Institute in bid to achieve UN sustainability goals

UBS funds Swiss Open Quantum Institute in bid to achieve UN sustainability goals

UBS has joined forces with Cern, the Swiss Government and non-profit foundation Gesda to fund experiments in quantum computing aimed at achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In its projects, the 'Open Quantum Institute' (OQI) endeavors to harness the potential of quantum computing to accelerate progress towards achieving the SDGs by solving some of the world’s most pressing issues in fields such as health, energy, climate action, clean water and food security.

As a lead partner to the OQI, UBS intends to provide funding of up to CHF2 million annually and strategic expertise over the next several years, with group chief risk officer Christian Bluhm joining the foundation’s Advisory Board.

“We’re delighted to have been chosen as a lead partner to the OQI and to support the coming together of scientific research, business and government for the common good,” says Bluhm. “New technologies have an increasingly vital role to play in developing solutions to many of the big issues we face as a society. The use of quantum computing to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals marks an important step on the road to a more sustainable future.”

