Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA runs successful trial of distributed quantum simulation in the cloud

BBVA runs successful trial of distributed quantum simulation in the cloud

BBVA has completed a successful trial of the execution of quantum algorithms across multiple conventional servers in the AWS cloud.

Javier Recuenco Andrés, head of the Technical Architecture Innovation area at BBVA CIB in charge of the pilot project, says of the project: “With these trials, we have shown that at BBVA we can have a proprietary architecture for executing quantum algorithms, which would help further our exploration of their use in complex financial tasks.”

To run its test, BBVA worked with the Quantum Computing team of the digital transformation company VASS and AWS, using Qiskit software to distribute the execution of quantum algorithms across multiple classical compute servers located in the AWS cloud, and created a platform to automate and streamline the distribution process.

During the tests, BBVA was able to run quantum algorithms scaling up to a total computing power of 38 qubits, a scale that is difficult to reach with the use of a single classical computer. The higher the number of qubits, the more complex the problems the system can tackle.

Alongside its own inhouse trials, BBVA is also a founding member of the Quantum Safe Financial Forum (QSFF), a safe space for collaboration between European and US financial firms promoted by Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3). The alliance aims to foster the creation of new technological systems within the financial industry that are safe, secure and resilient to malicious attacks that rely on quantum computing.

“At BBVA we explore the potential of quantum computing for two main reasons: to try to find better solutions to business problems and to strengthen the security of our communications and data to counteract the malicious use of quantum computing by third parties,” explains Escolástico Sánchez, leader of the Quantum discipline at BBVA. “The distributed quantum simulation pilot we have successfully completed is a further step in this exploration, which could enable different business units of the bank to leverage this technology.”

Related Companies

BBVA Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Trending

Related News
HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments
/security

HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat
/security

Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

JPMorgan anchors $300 million funding round in Quantinuum

17 Jan

HSBC trials quantum protection for AI-powered FX trading

06 Dec 2023

UBS funds Swiss Open Quantum Institute in bid to achieve UN sustainability goals

16 Oct 2023

Bank of Canada explores impact of quantum computing on CBDCs

06 Sep 2023

Money20/20: Quantum and generative AI together is ‘scary’ - ING

07 Jun 2023

Trending

  1. NAB to launch Pay by Bank for Australian merchants

  2. JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

  3. Mastercard starts domestic payments processing in China

  4. JPMorgan unveils IndexGPT investing tool

  5. Visa applies generative AI to clamp down on brute force attacks

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks