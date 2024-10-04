Thoughtworks collaborates with Singapore AI for GenAI research

Global technology consultancy Thoughtworks has collaborated with AI Singapore to develop generative AI (GenAI) and its adoption.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is the second between Thougtworks and AI Singapore, and focuses specifically on accelerating the deployment of AI applications through research and training initiatives and infrastructure exchange.

The collaboration will aim to develop the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) and step up the production of AI products and services.

Shayan Mohanty, head of AI research at Thoughtworks, commented: “This collaboration will enable us to leverage each other’s strengths, tap into Singapore’ deep national capabilities in AI and Thoughtworks’ 30+ years at the forefront of innovation, integrating the best of strategy, design and software engineering to drive AI for the greater public good for Singapore and the region.”

Prime Minister Lawence Wong of Singapore announced the Smart Nation 2.0 plan earlier this week, an update to the original initiative launched in 2014, which focuses specifically on AI education in schools and included a S$120 million grant for ’AI for Science’ from the National Research Foundation.

Dr Leslie Teo, senior director of AI Products at AI Singapore, stated: "At AI Singapore, we are dedicated to anchoring deep national capabilities, creating social and economic impact, nurturing local talent and fostering a vibrant AI ecosystem. This commitment opens up valuable opportunities for companies to collaborate in shaping the future of AI innovation.

“Our partnership with Thoughtworks, a pioneer in AI-enabled software and data engineering, is a significant step in enhancing our joint research and training initiatives, as well as promoting collaborative knowledge and infrastructure exchange. Together, we are equipping tech innovators with the essential skills, tools, and best practices to transform AI pilots into impactful solutions, driving growth and delivering business value."