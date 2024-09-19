/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Banks in Singapore add facial verification to security toolkit

Banks in Singapore will progressively implement Singpass Face Verification (SFV) over the next three months to strengthen the digital token (DT) setup process for retail banking customers.

SFV will be triggered in higher risk scenarios to strengthen and complement existing authentication methods for DT setup. SFV uses a face scan to verify a customer’s identity against national records before the customer’s DT can be activated for use.

This makes it more difficult for a scammer to take over a customer’s DT by setting it up on his own device using phished credentials such as an SMS, one-time passwords (OTPs) and/or bank card information.

The use of SFV is the latest security measure that banks are rolling out to protect customers from scams. Other initiatives and self-help tools include the phasing out of OTPs for bank account login by DT users and the Money Lock feature, through which customers can “lock up” specified amounts of their funds that cannot be accessed digitally.

Ong-Ang Ai Boon, director of The Association of Banks in Singapore says: “Singpass Face Verification gives customers increased protection against unauthorised access to their bank accounts, adding to the suite of measures and tools that banks have provided customers to empower them to guard themselves against scams. While banks will continue to do their part to fight scams, customers need to be vigilant themselves and practice good cyber hygiene.”

