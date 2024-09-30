/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Blackstone to build £10bn AI data centre in UK

Private equity giant Blackstone has confirmed a £10 billion investment in an AI data centre in the North East of England, creating around 4000 jobs.

Be the first to comment

Blackstone to build &#163;10bn AI data centre in UK

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Construction on the site - one of the biggest data centres in Europe - will begin next year in Blyth, Northumberland.

Blackstone bought the land earlier this year following the collapse of Britishvolt which had planned to build an electric car battery factory on the site. Its plans for a "hyperscale" AI data centre were given the green light last month.

In addition to creating 4000 jobs - including 1200 for the construction of the centre - Blackstone has committed £110 million to a fund supporting further skills training and transport infrastructure in the area.

Jon Gray, president and COO, Blackstone, says: "The UK is a top investment market for Blackstone because of its powerful combination of talent and innovation along with a highly transparent legal system."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer adds: "New investment such as the one we’ve announced with Blackstone today is a huge vote of confidence in the UK and it proves that Britain is back as a major player on the global stage and we’re open for business."

Sponsored [Webinar] Winning Payment Strategies for High-Opportunity Industries

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Blackstone

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

[OD Webinar] Reimagine Banking: How to effectively modernise your core and de-risk at the same timeFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Reimagine Banking: How to effectively modernise your core and de-risk at the same time

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept