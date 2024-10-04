Sustainable Finance Live 2024: 4 days to go!

Finextra’s annual Sustainable Finance Live conference will be held at Events@No6 in London next week.

The event will bring together experts from all over the industry to explore, discuss, and strategise on how the financial industry can drive more sustainability into the sector.

This year’s event will focus on Natural Capital Finance, concerning how fintech can dial into nature loss prevention, protection of biodiversity, and expanding the potential of natural capital transactions.

The conference will evaluate how players in the sector can overcome challenges to natural capital along the supply chain, through a dynamic combination of workshops, panel sessions, keynote speeches, and a hackathon.

The main themes of Sustainable Live 2024 include:

How nature capital is assessed, quantified, and priced

Nature accounting and nature credits, how accessible natural asset data is

Geospatial data, space-based Earth observation, and the role of AI in natural capital data collection

Multi-sided marketplaces and how they can be enhanced, developed, and improved

Attendees can join both in-person and online. Looking forward to welcoming stakeholders, experts, investors, providers, and all interested parties to the conference next week!