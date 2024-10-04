/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: 4 days to go!

Finextra’s annual Sustainable Finance Live conference will be held at Events@No6 in London next week.

Be the first to comment

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: 4 days to go!

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The event will bring together experts from all over the industry to explore, discuss, and strategise on how the financial industry can drive more sustainability into the sector.

This year’s event will focus on Natural Capital Finance, concerning how fintech can dial into nature loss prevention, protection of biodiversity, and expanding the potential of natural capital transactions.

The conference will evaluate how players in the sector can overcome challenges to natural capital along the supply chain, through a dynamic combination of workshops, panel sessions, keynote speeches, and a hackathon.

The main themes of Sustainable Live 2024 include:

  • How nature capital is assessed, quantified, and priced
  • Nature accounting and nature credits, how accessible natural asset data is
  • Geospatial data, space-based Earth observation, and the role of AI in natural capital data collection
  • Multi-sided marketplaces and how they can be enhanced, developed, and improved

Attendees can join both in-person and online. Looking forward to welcoming stakeholders, experts, investors, providers, and all interested parties to the conference next week!

Sponsored [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/sustainable

Comments: (0)

Related news

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Ronesans Enerji’s Green Finance Framework

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: UK Foreign Secretary pledges to prioritise nature and climate finance

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: West Yorkshire Pension Fund invests in Rebalance Earth

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Bank of Spain releases report on satellite data

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Who are our sponsors and supporters?

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Planet Tracker tackles environmental impact data

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Using AI technology to drive sustainable solutions

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: The impact of biodiversity in the Nordics

[New Impact Study] Mastering the Transition to ISO 20022: Strategies for Compliance and Automated TeFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Mastering the Transition to ISO 20022: Strategies for Compliance and Automated Testing in Financial Services

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept