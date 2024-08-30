Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Who are our sponsors and supporters?

This year’s annual Sustainable Finance Live conference will be held at Events@No6 in London on October 8.

The agenda is live on the website, this year the conference will focus its discussions and sessions on Natural Capital, and the transaction journey of natural value. A Hackathon will also be taking place, bringing in experts in the sustainable finance sector together to generate solutions for problems facing biodiversity and natural capital in the industry.

Looking forward to the event, let’s welcome our sponsors and supporters for Sustainable Finance Live 2024.

Who are our sponsors?



Our sponsors will be collaborating with us to make Sustainable Finance Live 2024 happen.

Oxygen Conservation is a UK-based organisation focused on combating the climate crisis and protecting nature against collapse. Working alongside local communities, they aim to restore the natural environment and contribute to building up biodiversity.

Sustainable bank, Triodos Bank will also be a collaborator for this year’s conference. The B-Corporation certified bank has branches throughout Europe and is an ethical bank, intent of making a positive impact on the planet by funding local projects and integrating sustainable values into financial services.

Zumo is an Edinburgh-based digital asset investing B2B firm. The company highlights protecting the planet as one of their key values. It does so through their support of UK charity WasteAid and objectives to decarbonise the digital asset industry.

Who are our supporters?



This year we are welcoming several supporters for Sustainable Finance Live 2024 who have been working tirelessly to combat climate change and champion biodiversity.

Geovation, the innovation hub for Ordnance Survey, works on developing sustainable technology solutions.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is supporting the event this year, set on enhancing Europe’s capabilities to use space and spacetech for the benefit of all.

Our supporters Innovate UK, Sustainable Ventures, and Bright Tide all back companies in their sustainable development goals, empower sustainable start-ups, and support growing businesses across the country.

Change Gap is a regtech consultancy that aims to build a better future for financial services.

Register and learn more about Finextra's annual Sustainable Finance Live conference here.