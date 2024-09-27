/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Chime selects Morgan Stanley to lead IPO – Bloomberg

Chime has been reported to be aiming to go public in 2025, with Morgan Stanley to lead its initial public offering (IPO).

Bloomberg cited this to unnamed sources. PYMNTS reported Chime declined to comment when contacted.

Chimes’s valuation raised from $750 million at $25 billion in 2021 and previously tapped Goldman Sachs for a possible IPO in 2022.

In May 2024, the fintech paid more than $4.5 million in settlement Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for illegally delaying consumer refunds. In July 2024, Chime bought enterprise employee rewards platform Salt Labs.

