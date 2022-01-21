Chime calls in Goldman Sachs for possible IPO

Chime has called in Goldman Sachs to help it prepare for an initial public offering that could value the digital banking giant at up to $40 billion, according to Reuters.

Chime picked Goldman Sachs after interviewing investment banks about a New York listing over the last few weeks, says Reuters, citing sources



Founded in 2013, Chime offers a fee-free, user-friendly banking app, which provides an accompanying debit card - on which the business earns interchange revenue - and auto-savings account.



The firm has taken advantage of the rise in digital banking during the pandemic, racking up users. In August it raised $750 million at a $25 billion valuation.