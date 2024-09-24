/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Survey uncovers tech aversion within financial institutions

The majority of UK-based financial firms are risk-averse when it comes to new technology, according to recently published research.

Be the first to comment

Survey uncovers tech aversion within financial institutions

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Almost two-thirds (59%) of the surveyed institutions described their approach to new technology as "risk averse". 

This is despite a general confidence in the use of technology - 78% feel their use of technology for internal processes is "good" while 86% have confidence in their customer-facing technology.

But the reticence to adopt new technology is holding financial institutions back when it comes to benefitting from new developments and opportunities to innovate, according to Consulting at Davies, the firm that commissioned the research. 

"In today’s world of business where technology evolves so fast and the successful adoption of emerging technologies—such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning—is often the difference between success and failure, firms that are struggling to embrace these advancements risk being left behind," said Kurt Drozd, director of the financial crime and regulatory compliance team for Consulting at Davies. 

Another finding uncovered by the research is that more than a third (38%) of firms say there is a lack of digital skills at their institution. 

The survey canvassed 501 decision makers in UK financial instiutions. th.”

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Mastering the Transition to ISO 20022: Strategies for Compliance and Automated Testing in Financial Services

Share

 
3
 
 
 

Related Company

Consulting for Davies

Channels

/artificial intelligence /financial crime /regulation & compliance /security /markets

Keywords

machine learning reporting/compliance research/analysis

Comments: (0)

Related news

/wealth

Asset managers embracing AI but need to go further - survey

/payments

Finextra's top research reports of 2023

/retail

Finastra survey shows global investment in AI, embedded finance, and BaaS

/wholesale

Majority of UK banks already piloting GenAI

/security

DORA to spark changes in risk management tech

/cloud

EBAday: Banks exploring new strategies in AI, data, and cloud

[Webinar] Global Trade Based Financial Crime: Where Trade and Payments MeetFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Global Trade Based Financial Crime: Where Trade and Payments Meet

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept