Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Majority of UK banks already piloting GenAI

Majority of UK banks already piloting GenAI

Nearly three quarters of UK financial services firms are now piloting the use of generative AI for things like ‘co-pilot’ employee efficiency tools, according to a UK Finance survey.

While respondents are scrambling to investigate the technology, they do not expect to see a return on their investment for more advanced use cases for between three and five years, suggests the survey of 23 companies ranging from international to mid-size banks and non-banking FS firms.

Three quarters of respondents believe they will benefit from generative AI - with the biggest opportunities expected from productivity improvement and operational effectiveness rather than customer-facing, revenue-related, use cases.

And nearly all firms are already accounting for AI risks in their control frameworks, and three out of five have already taken action to prepare for the risks of generative AI.

Jana Mackintosh, MD, payments, innovation and resilience, UK Finance, says: “What firms want now is to collaborate with policy makers and regulators on a long-term, flexible approach to regulation that can keep pace with technological change, ensuring our FS sector can guard against any risks from this technology, while safely seizing its great competitive advantages.”

Earlier this week a separate study from FintechOS found that three-quarters of executives working in financial services expect to eventually be replaced by generative AI. Despite the headline figure, the study shows an almost even split between respondents as to whether the technology is a positive development for the market - 45% said they see it as a 'friend' whereas 40% see it as a 'foe'.

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience[On-Demand Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

Trending

Trending

  1. Fidelity National Financial services disrupted by cyber incident

  2. Ex-Revolut leaders build digital wallet

  3. UK should tap open banking to take on card schemes - govt-commissioned review

  4. UK funds given green light for tokenisation

  5. Advent expands digital payments offering through myPOS purchase

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?