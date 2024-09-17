/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

AI ranking says banks lagging on climate action

Most of the largest commercial banks in the world are lagging behind in implementing effective measures to climate-proof their operations and those of the businesses they finance , according to a Large Language Model ranking developed by Climate X and Climate Proof.

Be the first to comment

AI ranking says banks lagging on climate action

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Despite growing awareness of climate adaptation, the ranking reveals that only seven of the world’s top 50 banks are meeting more than half of the climate adaptation criteria, and none meet all of them.

The study found that European and UK banks performed relatively better than their counterparts in the US, Canada, and Australia, driven by stricter climate policies and frameworks in the region.

The leading institutions in the ranking include Standard Chartered, Banco Santander, and UniCredit, all of which demonstrated more advanced engagement with climate adaptation strategies.

US banks, by contrast, propped up the list, with Morgan Stanley, Capital One, Goldman Sachs and US Bank bottom of the rankings.

Lukky Ahmed, CEO of Climate X, comments: “Climate adaptation is no longer a choice for the financial sector - it’s a necessity. Our ranking demonstrates that while some banks are beginning to take steps to prepare for a hotter, more volatile world, the majority have a long way to go. It is vital that banks incorporate adaptation into their strategic decision-making processes and develop products and services that support resilience.”

The ranking was conducted using a methodology designed to evaluate the adaptation maturity of banks through 17 qualitative indicators.

To assess each bank’s level of preparedness, Climate X analysed the most recent public disclosures from each institution, focusing primarily on their annual reports. A Large Language Model (LLM) was employed to determine how well the banks aligned with the indicators, offering a high-level view of their preparedness for climate adaptation challenges.

“The methodology we used gives a comprehensive picture of how these banks are progressing in their adaptation efforts,” said Kamil Kluza, COO of Climate X. “However, it also reveals significant gaps in transparency and action. Most banks are not setting adaptation impact metrics, and few have clear lending strategies that support communities and businesses hit by climate-related disasters.”

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Banks and Credit Unions: How to Establish the Core Banking Blueprint

Share

 
 
 
 
1

Related Company

Climate X

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /sustainable /wholesale banking /markets

Comments: (0)

Related news

/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live 2024: Bank of Spain releases report on satellite data

/sustainable

Google Ventures leads $18 million round in Climate X

/sustainable

BIS and MAS map blueprint for assessing bank climate risk

/sustainable

UBS invests in climate fintech Doconomy

/sustainable

US banks to struggle with climate risk data – Federal Reserve

/sustainable

Central banks adopt LLMs to extract climate risk data from corporate reports

/sustainable

Bank failure to manage climate risks poses threat of extinction

[Webinar] Automated Testing: The road to Evergreen ComplianceFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Automated Testing: The road to Evergreen Compliance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept