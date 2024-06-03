Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

UBS Doconomy CommerzVentures

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS invests in climate fintech Doconomy

UBS invests in climate fintech Doconomy

Climate fintech Doconomy has raised EUR34 million in a Series B funding round co-led by CommerzVentures and the venture arm of UBS.

S&P Global, Motive, PostFinance and Tenity joined the round for Sweden-based Doconomy, which has previously been backed by Citi and Mastercard.

The climate firm provides financial services players with tools to help their customers measure the carbon footprint of their everyday spending.

Its cloud-based AIand Index, which converts every transaction into its corresponding CO2 footprint, is used by more than 100 firms in more than 40 countries.

The new funding will be used to boost the Doconomy product suite and expand in North America.

Mathias Wikström, CEO, Doconomy, say: "Our unique solution empowers users to be more money and climate conscious, while also boosting banks’ bottom line by helping them better understand and engage their customers for positive impact."

Related Companies

UBS Doconomy CommerzVentures

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen:AI - Intelligent Banking, Intelligent Future - Save the date! - 26 November 2024 - London

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Trending

  1. Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

  2. ABN Amro on alert as supplier hit by ransomware attack

  3. Gnosis Pay partners Visa to connect Web3 ecosystems with traditional payments

  4. Visa and Mastercard offer $197m to settle ATM class action suite

  5. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model