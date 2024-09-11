Paymob raises $22 million in Series B extension round

Egypt-based fintech Paymob has raised a $22 million Series B extension round, bringing the company’s total Series B funding to $72 million.

The funding was led by EBRD Venture Capital with participation from Endeavor Catalyst, along with existing investors, including PayPal Ventures, BII, FMO, A15, Nclude and Helios Digital Ventures.



Founded in 2015 by Islam Shawky, Alain El Hajj and Mostafa El Menessy, Paymob's mobile wallets infrastructure processes over 85% market share of transactions in the Egypt and serves merchants across five different markets including Kenya, Pakistan, and Palestine. In addition to conventional bank cards, the Paymob gateway enables merchants to add new payment methods such as mobile wallets, QR payments, and buy now, pay later.



The firm claims to have recorded 6x revenue growth since the initial Series B funding in Q2 2022 and has now set its sights on expanding further across the Middle east and North Africa.



Islam Shawky, co-founder and CEO of Paymob, comments: “We are very excited by our strong prospects in Egypt, where we hold a market-leading position, and the significant traction experienced in the UAE since launching operations there. This funding will help Paymob fully capitalise on the momentum in our established markets as we accelerate our GCC roll-out. We remain committed to creating a cutting-edge infrastructure enabling SMEs across the region to thrive in the digital economy.”