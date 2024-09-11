/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Paymob raises $22 million in Series B extension round

Egypt-based fintech Paymob has raised a $22 million Series B extension round, bringing the company’s total Series B funding to $72 million.

Be the first to comment

Paymob raises $22 million in Series B extension round

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The funding was led by EBRD Venture Capital with participation from Endeavor Catalyst, along with existing investors, including PayPal Ventures, BII, FMO, A15, Nclude and Helios Digital Ventures.

Founded in 2015 by Islam Shawky, Alain El Hajj and Mostafa El Menessy, Paymob's mobile wallets infrastructure processes over 85% market share of transactions in the Egypt and serves merchants across five different markets including Kenya, Pakistan, and Palestine. In addition to conventional bank cards, the Paymob gateway enables merchants to add new payment methods such as mobile wallets, QR payments, and buy now, pay later.

The firm claims to have recorded 6x revenue growth since the initial Series B funding in Q2 2022 and has now set its sights on expanding further across the Middle east and North Africa.

Islam Shawky, co-founder and CEO of Paymob, comments: “We are very excited by our strong prospects in Egypt, where we hold a market-leading position, and the significant traction experienced in the UAE since launching operations there. This funding will help Paymob fully capitalise on the momentum in our established markets as we accelerate our GCC roll-out. We remain committed to creating a cutting-edge infrastructure enabling SMEs across the region to thrive in the digital economy.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Global Trade Based Financial Crime: Where Trade and Payments Meet

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Paymob

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Egypt's Paymob closes $50 million funding round

/payments

Egypt's Paymob scoops $18.5 million in new funding

[New Whitepaper] Beyond Tomorrow In The Capital MarketsFinextra Promoted[New Whitepaper] Beyond Tomorrow In The Capital Markets

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept