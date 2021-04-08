Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Paymob

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Egypt&#39;s Paymob scoops $18.5 million in new funding

Egypt's Paymob scoops $18.5 million in new funding

Egyptian digital payments provider Paymob is to further its expansion into Saudi Arabia and other Middle East markets after receiving an $18.5 million cash injection in a funding round led by UAE-based VC Global Ventures.

The company has raised $15 million of new capital from existing investors in a second tranche of its Series A fundraising activity. It follows a first tranche of $3.5 million, raised in July 2020.

Other investors include tech investment fund A15 and FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank.

Paymob’s mobile wallets infrastructure processes over 85% market share of transactions throughput in the Egyptian market and serves merchants across five different markets including Kenya, Pakistan, and Palestine.

In payment acceptance, Paymob’s monthly revenue grew 500% in 2020 and its technology is used across economic sectors by over 35,000 local Egyptian and global merchants. The firm's total payment volume now stands at over $5 billion.

The company says it will use the funds to grow its merchant network and fuel its regional expansion efforts.

Related Companies

Paymob

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
Egypt's Commercial International Bank joins fintech venture trail
/startups

Egypt's Commercial International Bank joins fintech venture trail

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  3. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  4. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  5. How cloud enables banking transformation towards contextual finance

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?