Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Paymob

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Egypt&#39;s Paymob closes $50 million funding round

Egypt's Paymob closes $50 million funding round

Egyptian digital payments provider Paymob is to further its expansion into new markets across the Middle East and Africa region after receiving a $50 million cash injection in a funding round led by Kora Capital, PayPal Ventures, and Clay Point.

Paymob’s mobile wallets infrastructure processes over 85% market share of transactions in the Egypt and serves merchants across five different markets including Kenya, Pakistan, and Palestine. In addition to conventional bank cards, the Paymob gateway enables merchants to add new payment methods such as mobile wallets, QR payments, and buy now, pay later. The firm also recently partnered with Mastercard to introduce Tap-on-Phone technology to the Egyptian market.

The latest funding round is the largest ever fintech, Series B in Egypt, and brings the total funding of Paymob to over $68.5 million. It comes on the back of strong growth across the Paymob platform in 2021, with the number of merchants and monthly volumes growing by 4x year-on-year as of December 2021. Paymob onboarded over 100,00 merchants in less than two and half years as part of its plan to reach one million SMEs across the region.

Islam Shawky, Paymob’s co-founder, and CEO, says: “Central Bank of Egypt initiatives that are continuously being introduced in the market to support fintech companies were key to Paymob’s growth. The Central Bank has created a regulatory framework to help fintech flourish and participate in making Egypt’s digital financial inclusion ambitions a reality.”

Related Companies

Paymob

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Trending

Related News
Egypt's Paymob scoops $18.5 million in new funding
/payments

Egypt's Paymob scoops $18.5 million in new funding

Trending

  1. Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

  2. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

  3. EU Digital Markets Act delayed until 2023

  4. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  5. Paddle becomes the UK&#39;s latest tech unicorn on $200 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models