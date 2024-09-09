/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Klarna Bank criticised by FSA over money laundering risks

Klarna Bank has been upbraided by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority for failing to adequately deal with money laundering risks.

Be the first to comment

Klarna Bank criticised by FSA over money laundering risks

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

A redacted letter from the FSA sent to Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski in July and seen by local newspaper Dagens Industri, includes criticism that covers at least six different provisions in the Money Laundering Act, including general risk assessment, risk assessment of customers and know your customer-rules.

The FSA will examine whether there is reason to intervene against Klarna and how that should be done, according to the letter.

Klarna declined to comment to Dagens Industri on how the FSA’s assessment might affect the timeline for a possible IPO next year.

Sponsored [Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) Klarna

Channels

/financial crime /regulation & compliance /retail banking /payments

Keywords

money laundering

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

Klarna to use AI to halve workforce

/payments

Klarna takes on banks with new 'account' for storing funds

/payments

Klarna lines up banks for 2025 IPO - FT

/regulation

Court tells Klarna to pay $733,000 over GDPR failings

[New Impact Study] Microservices Architecture: Future-Proofing Payments TechnologyFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Microservices Architecture: Future-Proofing Payments Technology

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept