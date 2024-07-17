Klarna lines up banks for 2025 IPO - FT

Swedish BNPL outfit Klarna is lining up potential financial advisors for a US initial public offering that could happen in the first half of next year, according to the Financial Times.

Wall Street giants Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are all in the hunt to advise on the listing, says the FT, citing sources.



Having taken the crown of Europe's most valuable startup with a $46 billion tag in 2021, Klarna was valued at just $6.7 billion in a 2022 funding round amid a wider tech rout.



However, in February the company posted encouraging financial results, dramatically narrowing losses, with the US its largest market by revenue.



CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski has previously said it was "very likely" that Klarna will launch a stock market listing in the US "quite soon", while Bloomberg has reported that the company is pressing ahead with plans at a valuation of $20 billion.