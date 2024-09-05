Ant Group launches AI-powered 'life assistant' app

Ant Group has launched a new 'life assistant' app, Zhixiaobao, connecting users to a multitude of AI-agents trained for shopping, fitness and language learning.

Available for download from iOS and Android app stores, the app is powered by Ant Group’s BaiLing foundation model with a mission to make everyday tasks easier through user-friendly interactions.



Through typing or voice chat in Zhixiaobao, users can order meals, hail taxis, book tickets, and discover local dining and entertainment options, accessing third-party services in Alipay more easily.



The app also provides a number of built-in AI agents, each with specific domain knowledge. This includes an 'English Language Tutor' agent which can help users make a learning plan and provide tips for learning the language. A 'Fitness Pro' agent is also available to help users design workout routines and come up with personalized training advice.



Cyril Han, president of Ant Group, says: "The evolution of AI extends beyond mere technological progress, it’s about applying these advancements to practical, user-focused solutions. Alipay is committed to harnessing AI’s potential to improve the user experience, ensuring that AI assistants like Zhixiaobao become valuable tools in everyday life for all."



In addition to Zhixiaobao, Ant Group also unveiled a new AI Agent Development Platform enabling merchants to create customized AI service agents which can be deployed in just one minute, without the need for coding.



Other innovations include an AI Healthcare Manager, connecting users to over 30 health services, including doctor recommendations, medical test result interpretation, in-hospital navigation, and personalized medical advice.