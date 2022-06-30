NatWest launches TikTok Business Builder campaign

NatWest Business has taken to video app TikTok for a campaign aimed at reaching budding entrepreneurs.

The UK bank has called in VaynerMedia London for the campaign promoting its free Business Builder online toolkit, which offers digital and event-based learning modules covering things such as sustainability, business strategy and mindset.



To front the campaign, NatWest has brought in Alessandro Vitale (@spicymoustache) an urban gardener who is launching his own product range, Sebastien Jefferies (@sebastienjefferies) a full time content creator, and Kim Grisdale (@Kustomsclothing) founder of a slow fashion brand.



Margaret Jobling, CMO, NatWest, says: "Reaching people via a modern video platform seemed appropriate, partly to reach younger audiences but also to show what our Business Builder online toolkit can do in the most accessible way possible."