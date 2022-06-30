Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing Social media
NatWest launches TikTok Business Builder campaign

NatWest Business has taken to video app TikTok for a campaign aimed at reaching budding entrepreneurs.

The UK bank has called in VaynerMedia London for the campaign promoting its free Business Builder online toolkit, which offers digital and event-based learning modules covering things such as sustainability, business strategy and mindset.

To front the campaign, NatWest has brought in Alessandro Vitale (@spicymoustache) an urban gardener who is launching his own product range, Sebastien Jefferies (@sebastienjefferies) a full time content creator, and Kim Grisdale (@Kustomsclothing) founder of a slow fashion brand.

Margaret Jobling, CMO, NatWest, says: "Reaching people via a modern video platform seemed appropriate, partly to reach younger audiences but also to show what our Business Builder online toolkit can do in the most accessible way possible."

