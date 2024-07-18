Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest launches banking app on Apple Vision Pro

NatWest launches banking app on Apple Vision Pro

Natwest has made its banking app available on Apple Vision Pro, the tech giant's smart googles which blend digital content with the physical world to create new immersive experiences.

NatWest will be one of the first banks globally to have its app feature on the Apple operating system, VisionOS, which features a three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user’s eyes, hands and voice.

Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type.

To get Vision Pro-ready, the bank has optimised the app for eye tracking and made security changes to protect customer data when banking on the new device.

Customers using the Apple headset will be able to view balances and credit scores, make transfers between accounts and manage direct debits in a visual representation of their finances.

NatWest says it will use insights from usage of the app on the new device to improve its product and service design for digital features. Customers will be able to access digital assistant Cora+, which uses generative AI for a more intuitive, conversational customer experience.

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer at NatWest comments: “It’s great to be a first-mover with such exciting new technology. It will be interesting to take learnings, understanding how customers use the app in this new technology to deal with their finances, and to understand how we can create bespoke propositions to serve them even better. It’s just one insight into how the future of banking could look in the future - watch this space.”

