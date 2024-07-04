Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK payments group urges incoming Government to make Big Tech refund fraud victims

UK payments group urges incoming Government to make Big Tech refund fraud victims

On the day that the United Kingdom heads to the polls to vote in the General Election, The Payments Association has issued a plea to the incoming Chancellor to impose a 'Tech Levy' on social media giants to pay for the impact of payments fraud originating from their platforms.

The Association says Big tech companies should be forced to pay compensation to victims of fraud on the basis of the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

The lobby group has also been increasingly vocal on the reimbursement rules set to be introduced by the Payment Systems Regulator which have set a maximum mandatory refund by banks for APP fraud victims to £415,000. The Payments Association is instead calling for the threshold to be substantiallyy watered down to a £30,000 maximum.

The Association has also called for the appointment of a dedicated Anti-Fraud minister who would coordinate cross-departmental activities to ensure all parties bear some responsibility for the evolving threat of fraud.

The Labour Party is currently on course for a landslide victory in today's polls. Draft plans from the left-leaning party have indicated that it believes the PSR's rules to be “unfair and unsustainable” and that tech companies should shoulder the burden of compensating fraud victims.

In its letter to the incoming Chancellor, the Payments Association has also called for the the publication of an ambitious, whole-ecosystem National Payments Vision and Strategy, the delivery of the next phase of open banking and open finance, and the adoption of legislative measures towards the creation of a proper digital asset ecosystem that embraces web3, DeFi and smart contract standards.

Tony Craddock, director general of The Payments Association, says: "A clear vision and strategy from the new Government will generate significant investment and promote the UK’s position as the global payments leader solidified and see sustained growth in every UK region.

“We especially hope the Chancellor sees the benefits of lowering the threshold for mandatory reimbursement of an APP fraud claim and potentially introduce a dedicated Anti-Fraud Minster. The current landscape is all too easy for fraudsters to navigate and the PSR’s proposed changes to will only serve to exacerbate the situation. Swift action as proposed in our letter is necessary to mitigate the potential threats once the changes are introduced on October 7th.”

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition

Trending

Related News
UK Payments Association calls on new PSR chief to delay APP fraud rules
/regulation

UK Payments Association calls on new PSR chief to delay APP fraud rules

PSR enforces "step-change" in reimbursement rules for APP fraud victims
/regulation

PSR enforces "step-change" in reimbursement rules for APP fraud victims

PSR lays out new ground rules for APP fraud

07 Jun 2023

APP fraud victims to get mandatory reimbursement rights under new PSR rules

29 Sep 2022

Trending

  1. Monzo introduces trio of new fraud controls

  2. UK bank customers hit by payment delays

  3. SEC approval of Ethereum ETFs: what may it bring for the crypto market?

  4. APIs and Microservices in Financial Infrastructure: Benefits and Challenges

  5. Revolut soars to record profit

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk