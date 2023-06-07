Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PSR lays out new ground rules for APP fraud

PSR lays out new ground rules for APP fraud

Both sending and receiving banks running transactions over the UK's Faster Payments scheme will be expected to split the cost of reimbursements in the case of authorised push payment fraud, under new rules devised by the Payment Systems Regulator.

The watchdog says the new rules, which are set to come into force in 2024, will prompt more action by banks to prevent APP fraud happening in the first place.

States the regulator: "The new requirements will prompt a step change in the culture of payments to improve fraud prevention and focus all firms on protecting people."

APP fraud has quickly become one of the most significant types of fraud in the UK, with losses totalling nearly £500 million in the last year.

Consumer groups and politicians have been clamouring for banks to tackle a growing epidemic of APP fraud and to speed up the process of reimbursement for blameless victims.

Under the new rules, most APP fraud victims will be reimbursed within five business days and additional protections will be offered for vulnerable customers.

By the end of 2023 the PSR intends to publish the claim excess and maximum level of reimbursement, additional guidance on the customer standard of caution (gross negligence) and publication of all legal instruments to enorce the new regime.

Chris Hemsley, managing director at the PSR, says: “Once implemented, our changes will deliver a major shift from the status quo, giving everyone across the payments ecosystem a reason to act to prevent fraud from happening in the first place. That means everybody who makes payments can do so with much greater confidence, knowing that they will be better protected against fraudsters."

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith, welcomed the outcome: “It is right that the Government, the regulator and industry work together to ensure victims are not left out-of-pocket by fraudsters.

“In parallel, the Government is looking at how to enable banks to have the ability to identify and pause suspicious payments inflight where appropriate.”

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Related News
Australian banks launch Fraud Reporting Exchange
/security

Australian banks launch Fraud Reporting Exchange

UK financial fraud hits £1.2bn but APP losses dip
/payments

UK financial fraud hits £1.2bn but APP losses dip

CBA and Telstra test APP fraud detector

28 Mar

Banks receiving APP scam payments pushed to step up standards

08 Feb

UK payments watchdog consults on new APP reporting rules

12 Dec 2022

APP fraud victims to get mandatory reimbursement rights under new PSR rules

29 Sep 2022

Trending

  1. JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

  2. Kasisto launches KAI-GPT banking-specific LLM

  3. JPMorgan and Indian banks pilot blockchain-based settlement system

  4. Money20/20: No end game for open banking

  5. Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023