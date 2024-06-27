Oxbury Bank reports first profitable year

British AgTech bank Oxbury has reported a pre-tax profit of £3 million and is on target to reach £1 billion in lending in the coming months.

Launched in 2021, Oxbury has rapidly gained traction with farming and food businesses across the UK’s £21 billion agriculture finance market, reporting a doubling in the number of credit customers to 3000 and 240% growth in customer deposits to £1.06 billion.



Alongside its lending proposition, the challenger has developed a propriety core banking platform called Oxbury Earth that integrates Oxbury’s farm credit product into clients’ and agriculture distributors systems.



The firm is additionally developing its international strategy, including opportunities to deploy the Oxbury model into other agriculture markets, such as the US. The bank says it is in discussion with a number of companies interested in rolling out its technology overseas.



James Farrar, chief executive officer, comments: “There is great demand in agriculture for Oxbury’s offer - customer focused, tech-driven financing, with better products, supported by an experienced team of relationship managers, that can help farmers take on the current challenges they face, including productivity, land changes and the transition to net zero.



“We’re incredibly proud of Oxbury’s progress in such a short space of time. We’ve delivered a growing, profitable business in only three years and built on our very own Oxbury Earth Tech platform - proving how Oxbury can become a new positive force in agriculture, not just in the UK, but potentially overseas."