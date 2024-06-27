Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Oxbury

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Oxbury Bank reports first profitable year

Oxbury Bank reports first profitable year

British AgTech bank Oxbury has reported a pre-tax profit of £3 million and is on target to reach £1 billion in lending in the coming months.

Launched in 2021, Oxbury has rapidly gained traction with farming and food businesses across the UK’s £21 billion agriculture finance market, reporting a doubling in the number of credit customers to 3000 and 240% growth in customer deposits to £1.06 billion.

Alongside its lending proposition, the challenger has developed a propriety core banking platform called Oxbury Earth that integrates Oxbury’s farm credit product into clients’ and agriculture distributors systems.

The firm is additionally developing its international strategy, including opportunities to deploy the Oxbury model into other agriculture markets, such as the US. The bank says it is in discussion with a number of companies interested in rolling out its technology overseas.

James Farrar, chief executive officer, comments: “There is great demand in agriculture for Oxbury’s offer - customer focused, tech-driven financing, with better products, supported by an experienced team of relationship managers, that can help farmers take on the current challenges they face, including productivity, land changes and the transition to net zero.

“We’re incredibly proud of Oxbury’s progress in such a short space of time. We’ve delivered a growing, profitable business in only three years and built on our very own Oxbury Earth Tech platform - proving how Oxbury can become a new positive force in agriculture, not just in the UK, but potentially overseas."

Related Companies

Oxbury

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Creating a Seamless Banking App Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences[Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Trending

Related News
AgTech bank Oxbury breaks even
/startups

AgTech bank Oxbury breaks even

Oxbury raises £25 million as breakeven nears
/startups

Oxbury raises £25 million as breakeven nears

Oxbury raises £20m for AgTech core platform

05 Jul 2022

Oxbury closes Series C, acquires software provider Naqoda

30 Mar 2022

Oxbury goes live on low code core banking system

01 Feb 2021

Challenger bank Oxbury to launch following £15 million funding round

05 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna sells Checkout business

  2. AI to impact more than half of banking jobs - Citi

  3. US judge rejects $30bn interchange fee settlement

  4. Samsung Next invests in Curve

  5. Fiserv hires former JPMorgan payments chief Georgakopoulos

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk