Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Oxbury

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Challenger bank Oxbury to launch following &#163;15 million funding round

Challenger bank Oxbury to launch following £15 million funding round

Agricultural challenger bank Oxbury has raised £15 million in a third round of funding as it prepares for launch later this month.

The startup - - led by CEO and co-founder James Farrar, who also set up ClearBank in 2015 - received its banking licence in February last year and had originally scheduled a 2020 launch.

Oxbury's USP is to provide farmers with seasonal cashflow services, smoothing out the dips and uplifts in income before and after harvests. Savings accounts for businesses and the general public will round out the product suite.

The £15 million funding round has been sourced from the Duke of Westminster's Wheatsheaf Group, acccording to the Telegraph. Previous backers include crop protection group Hutchinsons and grain supplier Frontier Agriculture.

The cloud-native bank is targeting a five percent lending market share within five years of launch in a market where 70% of lending is still controlled by the big four banks.

The Bank's board of directors include ex-head of business banking at HSBC Huw Morgan and former Bank of England adviser Tim Fitzpatrick.

Related Companies

Oxbury

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires, Trust over Tools: How to STrust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Trending

Related News
Agricultural challenger Oxbury wins banking licence

Agricultural challenger Oxbury wins banking licence

New challenger Oxbury aims to save farmers in post-Brexit Britain

New challenger Oxbury aims to save farmers in post-Brexit Britain

Trending

  1. 2021 Predictions

  2. Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to &#163;100

  3. Bitcoin surges past $34,000 mark...then drops to below $30,000

  4. Cashplus to acquire icount with banking application pending

  5. BIS to develop Big Data open source prototype

Research
See all papers »
The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth