Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Oxbury

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AgTech bank Oxbury breaks even

AgTech bank Oxbury breaks even

British AgTech bank Oxbury has broken even just two years after launch and is on target to hit £1 billion in lending by next year.

The bank has total committed and in progress lending exceeding £850 million, meaning it is now forecast for a full year of profitability in 2023.

Oxbury says growth has come from long-term lending, delivered via it team of on-farm relationship managers as well as working capital delivered via principal distributors across the UK.

The challenger has developed a propriety core banking platform, called Oxbury Earth that, it says, enables rapid product development to help farmers and the food supply chain deliver improved sustainability, provenance and productivity.

James Farrar, CEO, Oxbury, says: "Oxbury’s personal relationship-led approach, supported by our Oxbury Earth banking platform, is essential in serving the needs of Britain’s rural economy."

Related Companies

Oxbury

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Oxbury raises £25 million as breakeven nears
/startups

Oxbury raises £25 million as breakeven nears

Oxbury raises £20m for AgTech core platform
/sustainable

Oxbury raises £20m for AgTech core platform

Oxbury closes Series C, acquires software provider Naqoda

30 Mar 2022

Oxbury goes live on low code core banking system

01 Feb 2021

New challenger Oxbury aims to save farmers in post-Brexit Britain

07 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. FIS makes 2600 job cuts - Bloomberg

  2. Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

  3. PayPal to lay off 2000 staff; SoFi and Upstart terminate employees

  4. ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

  5. HSBC hiring for digital asset and tokenisation jobs

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud