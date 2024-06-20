Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Commerzbank taps Pliant to launch digital card for SMEs

Berlin-based corporate card platform Pliant has secured a deal with Commerzbank for the delivery of a fully digital credit card for business customers.

Available from the third quarter 2024, the German bank's business customers will be able to manage their card portfolio themselves and integrate it into their own billing processes.

The new offer gives customers the option to restrict card usage, for example for certain periods of time or purposes.

Tobias Knoll, head of value stream accounts and payment methods in Commerzbank’s private and small-business customers segment, comments: “The expansion of our product portfolio in the card sector underlines our claim to be the first point of contact for business customers in Germany. With our new digital credit card solution, we enable our customers to make their billing processes more efficient and thus save costs and time.” .

The cooperation was initiated by Commerzbank’s own early-phase investor neosfer, which has so far invested in 36 startups to help shape its future digital strategy.

Malte Rau, CEO of Pliant, says: “Our hypothesis at Pliant has always been that long-term success is only possible in cooperation with banks. That is why we are pleased to support Commerzbank as a strong partner of small- and medium-sized business customers in Germany with an innovative credit card solution.”

PayPal Ventures in April led an €18+ million Serie A extension for Pliant as it prepares for expansion into the UK.

