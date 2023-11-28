Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Commerzbank builds GenAI-powered virtual assistant

Commerzbank builds GenAI-powered virtual assistant

Commerzbank is working with Microsoft to use generative AI and avatar technology for a new virtual assistant in its mobile app.

The avatar will be powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service for advanced GPT models, enabling it to interact with the German lender's private and small business customers in "natural and engaging conversations".

Customers can ask their virtual assistant questions and get general information as well as personalised advice.

Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz, COO, Commerzbank, says: "The launch of the Avatar project is a new chapter in Commerzbank’s digital strategy and a flagship use-case for Generative AI and Microsoft’s new cutting-edge Avatar technology. It will significantly improve the customer interface, customer experience and banking processes."

Ralph Haupter, president, Microsoft Emea, adds: "The Banking Avatar project powered by Azure AI’s advanced speech capabilities is a great example of how businesses can use Generative AI technology to provide a new level of dynamic, personalized customer experiences."

