News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
pliant

Pliant launches corporate card for carbon neutral travel

Berlin-based fintech pliant has unveiled a corporate credit card that promises to ensure filly carbon neutral travel.

Launching in July, the pliant earth credit card comes with an app that automatically takes care of calculating CO2 offsets for travel.

The firm is also stressing that clients are rewarded for spending through cashback, rather than the "false incentives" of bonus miles.

Malte Rau, CEO, pliant: "The card industry is paying out billions via bonus programmes that incentivise more travel - you could do a lot of good with that money. At pliant, we make a difference."

pliant

