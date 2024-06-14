CAB Payments confirms Neeraj Kapur as CEO

Neeraj Kapur has over 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles across retail, corporate and SME banking.

Kapur was most recently CFO of FTSE 250 Vanquis Banking Group plc, previously named Provident Financial plc, and held main board and executive director roles in Secure Trust Bank plc, which was listed on the LSE in 2016.

As a qualified chartered banker and chartered accountant, qualifying with Arthur Andersen 30 years ago, Kapur's experience in M&A, transformation and integration, as well as building businesses, will ensure he fares well at CAB Payments.

Kapur takes on the role from Bhairav Trivedi, who left in March after the publication of CAB's annual results. Trivedi will continue as senior adviser to the board and remain a shareholder of CAB Payments.

CAB Payments Holdings PLC is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank (CAB), a UK-regulated FX and payments service provider, specialising in global FX and cross-border payments for hard-to-reach markets.

Ann Cairns, chair of CAB Payments says: "I am delighted that Neeraj is confirmed as CEO of the Group. He is an experienced PLC director with the right skills to take the business forward. He brings a lot of passion and energy to the role. I would like to thank Bhairav for driving the success of the business to date. The Board looks forward to working with him in his new role."



Neeraj Kapur, CEO of CAB Payments adds: "I am delighted to be confirmed as Group CEO of CAB Payments Holdings and Crown Agents Bank. I would like to thank Bhairav for his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition over the last few weeks. I took this role because I strongly believe in the purpose of the Group and its long-term future especially in delivering international aid throughout hard-to-reach markets. Its structural importance in global payments is built on facilitating c.£14 billion of wholesale flows into emerging markets. The success of the business to date has been impressive and I am now looking forward to working with my executive team to ensure CAB Payments takes advantage of the unique growth opportunity ahead of it, executing our strategy and delivering our purpose to parts of the world where it is much needed."

