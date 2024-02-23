Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

CAB Payments

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CAB Payments CEO steps down following disappointing LSE float

CAB Payments CEO steps down following disappointing LSE float

The CEO of CAB Payments is stepping down less than a year after the business-to-business cross-border payments firm's disastrous float on the LSE.

Bhairav Trivedi will leave his role in March after the publication of CAB's annual results. He will be replaced by Neeraj Kapur, who most recently served as CFO of Vanquis Banking Group.

CAB raised up to £335 million through a listing on the London Stock Exchange in July 2023 at a valuation of more than £800 million.

However, within three months, its share price had halved after the company revised revenue guidance sharply downwards. Shares currently trade at around a third of the listing price.

Trivedi will stay on at CAB as a senior advisor to the board, leading the company's push globally, says a statement.

Ann Cairns, chair, CAB Payments, says: "The Board very much welcomes Neeraj to CAB Payments as our incoming CEO. He is a seasoned finance professional and proven leader who brings a wealth of experience to this role."

Related Companies

CAB Payments

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Trending

Trending

  1. Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 billion

  2. Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO&#39;s removal

  3. ECB warns banks on outsourcing risks

  4. And the winner is...open banking payments

  5. Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future