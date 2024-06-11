Tomorrow migrates brokerage from Solaris to fintech lemon.markets

German fintech lemon.markets is entering the Brokerage-as-a-Service segment with its first banking partner, sustainable banking provider Tomorrow, moving across from Solaris.

Tomorrow is migrating its securities offering from Solaris Bank to lemon.markets, which will cover the entire investment value chain for Tomorrow as of August. In addition to concluding all new securities transactions, the collaboration also includes migrating the securities accounts of existing Tomorrow customers.



Inas Nureldin, co-founder & co-CEO of Tomorrow, says: "We are very excited about the partnership with lemon.markets in which we see great potential for the further expansion of our investment offering. With this collaboration, we are also simplifying our investment setup by consolidating our services: Instead of working with three partners as before, lemon.markets covers all services for us."



Tomorrow is currently offering 'Tomorrow Better Future Stocks', a sustainable investment fund in line with the Paris Agreement.



Having secured a license as an investment firm from German regulator BaFin in January, lemon.markets went live in March, offering its white-label solution to FS providers and fintechs, giving them the regulatory, operative and technological infrastructure for processing securities transactions via an investment API.



BNP Paribas is on board as custodian, responsible for processing all transactions, while Deutsche Bank processes the payments between lemon.markets and its end-users. Meanwhile, Tradegate Exchange will offer investors access to a range of financial instruments



After launching its first ETF offering with initial partner beatvest, the BaFin-licensed investment firm is further expanding its portfolio of financial instruments with funds from B2B WealthTech AllFunds.



Max Linden, CEO & Founder of lemon.markets states: "With Tomorrow as our first partner from the banking segment and the cooperation with Allfunds for our second product launch after ETFs, we are sending a clear signal to the market. We support banking providers with our modular infrastructure to enable customised investment solutions. With strong product providers such as Allfunds at our side, we are constantly developing our offering in line with the needs of our partners. We offer the infrastructure that enables efficient and easy access to a wide range of investment products."