Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Solaris Allfunds Tomorrow lemon.markets

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tomorrow migrates brokerage from Solaris to fintech lemon.markets

Tomorrow migrates brokerage from Solaris to fintech lemon.markets

German fintech lemon.markets is entering the Brokerage-as-a-Service segment with its first banking partner, sustainable banking provider Tomorrow, moving across from Solaris.

Tomorrow is migrating its securities offering from Solaris Bank to lemon.markets, which will cover the entire investment value chain for Tomorrow as of August. In addition to concluding all new securities transactions, the collaboration also includes migrating the securities accounts of existing Tomorrow customers.

Inas Nureldin, co-founder & co-CEO of Tomorrow, says: "We are very excited about the partnership with lemon.markets in which we see great potential for the further expansion of our investment offering. With this collaboration, we are also simplifying our investment setup by consolidating our services: Instead of working with three partners as before, lemon.markets covers all services for us."

Tomorrow is currently offering 'Tomorrow Better Future Stocks', a sustainable investment fund in line with the Paris Agreement.

Having secured a license as an investment firm from German regulator BaFin in January, lemon.markets went live in March, offering its white-label solution to FS providers and fintechs, giving them the regulatory, operative and technological infrastructure for processing securities transactions via an investment API.

BNP Paribas is on board as custodian, responsible for processing all transactions, while Deutsche Bank processes the payments between lemon.markets and its end-users. Meanwhile, Tradegate Exchange will offer investors access to a range of financial instruments

After launching its first ETF offering with initial partner beatvest, the BaFin-licensed investment firm is further expanding its portfolio of financial instruments with funds from B2B WealthTech AllFunds.

Max Linden, CEO & Founder of lemon.markets states: "With Tomorrow as our first partner from the banking segment and the cooperation with Allfunds for our second product launch after ETFs, we are sending a clear signal to the market. We support banking providers with our modular infrastructure to enable customised investment solutions. With strong product providers such as Allfunds at our side, we are constantly developing our offering in line with the needs of our partners. We offer the infrastructure that enables efficient and easy access to a wide range of investment products."

Related Companies

Solaris Allfunds Tomorrow lemon.markets

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[On-Demand Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Related News
Brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets goes live
/startups

Brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets goes live

Stock trading API startup lemon.markets raises €15m
/startups

Stock trading API startup lemon.markets raises €15m

Trending

  1. Apple launches Tap to Cash

  2. Visa and Mastercard set for card fee suit

  3. Revolut adds new in-app verification layer to counteract theft from stolen mobiles

  4. Barclays and Lloyds&#39;-backed Bink enters liquiditation

  5. Visa rolls out subscription management service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035