Stock trading API startup lemon.markets raises €15m

Lemon.markets, a Berlin-based startup that helps firms embed trading services via APIs, has raised €15 million in a seed funding round co-led by Lakestar and Lightspeed.

Creandum and System.one participated in the round, alongside angels from the likes of N26 and Stripe.

Founded in 2020, lemon.markets promises to help developers build their own brokerage experience by using its Rest-API for stock trading and market data.

Firms can build their own automated trading bot, monitor price developments and define their own buy and sell rules.

21-year-old CEO Max Linden says: “European brokerage is ripe for disruption. We strongly believe that every tech company should be able to embed financial services into their offering and lemon.markets wants to facilitate that.

"The demand is already there. Our infrastructure solution takes care of all the plumbing, so developers in these companies can dedicate their focus on creating value for users."

