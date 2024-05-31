Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NatWest buys back shares from UK government

The British government has sold £1.24 billion of its shares in NatWest Group, cutting its stake from 26% down to 22.5% in share sale.

NatWest bought back 392.4 million shares from the government at 316.2p per share.

Since March 2024, the Government has not been a shareholder in NatWest stock. The government aims to continue to selling shares in the market until August 2025, according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, NatWest faced backlash for a major outage on their mobile app during the UK bank holiday weekend.

