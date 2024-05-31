NatWest buys back shares from UK government

The British government has sold £1.24 billion of its shares in NatWest Group, cutting its stake from 26% down to 22.5% in share sale.

NatWest bought back 392.4 million shares from the government at 316.2p per share.

Since March 2024, the Government has not been a shareholder in NatWest stock. The government aims to continue to selling shares in the market until August 2025, according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, NatWest faced backlash for a major outage on their mobile app during the UK bank holiday weekend.