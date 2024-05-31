Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Reporting/compliance SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RBI encourages fintech self-regulation with new framework

RBI encourages fintech self-regulation with new framework

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finalised its Framework for Recognising Self-Regulatory Organisations for the Fintech Sector (SRO-FT), after inviting feedback for a draft framework in January thus year.

RBI will begin the initiation process of recognising SROs that meet the SRO-FT framework requirements. SROs seeking recognition can apply and those found eligible will be published on RBI’s website.

The move aims to encourage self-regulation of the fintech sector in India, and ensure that there is regulatory infrastructure in place to manage upcoming technologies being introduced to the industry and newcomers to the space.

In 2023, RBI announced a credit tech program to boost credit transactions on a public tech platform and establish a digital payments infrastructure.

Bharat Dhawan, managing partner, Mazars in India commented on the framework: "This forward-thinking approach will not only enhance regulatory compliance and ethical standards but also reinforce market integrity and transparency. As an advisory firm, we are confident that these industry-led SROs will create a more robust and trustworthy fintech ecosystem, benefiting all stakeholders."

Yashoraj Tyagi, CEO, CASHe added: “This initiative marks a significant step towards ensuring customer protection, data privacy, cyber security, grievance handling, internal governance, and the overall integrity of the financial system within our rapidly evolving industry."

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Reporting/compliance SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Trending

Related News
Google Wallet launches in India
/retail

Google Wallet launches in India

Namibia signs on for India's UPI tech
/payments

Namibia signs on for India's UPI tech

10x to build Centres of Excellence in the UK, US and India with Deloitte

17 Apr

Trending

  1. ABN Amro on alert as supplier hit by ransomware attack

  2. Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

  3. Gnosis Pay partners Visa to connect Web3 ecosystems with traditional payments

  4. JP Morgan to pay $100m for client order monitoring failures

  5. PayPal builds advertising platform

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model