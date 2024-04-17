Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deloitte 10x Banking

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
10x to build Centres of Excellence in the UK, US and India with Deloitte

10x to build Centres of Excellence in the UK, US and India with Deloitte

Core banking vendor 10x Banking has enlisted Deloite to target credit unions, building societies and mutual banks in the US and UK.

A series of 10x Centres of Excellence is set to be rolled out in the US, UK and India to increase 10x capability within Deloitte, creating a team of 10x-certified developers, business analysts and architects, starting with a cohort of 100 by the end of 2024.

The alliance will see the 10x Platform fully integrated into BankingSuite from Converge by Deloitte, a modern composable platform designed to help banks build new digital capabilities at pace, with an initial focus on supporting the mutual sector.

Antony Jenkins, founder, chair & CEO of 10x Banking says: “By working with Deloitte, we will enable banks and mutuals across the US, UK and beyond to modernise their legacy tech and deliver financial products and services fit for the 21st century. With Deloitte’s global experience and our leading technological solutions, we have a strategy in place to enact widespread change in the pursuit of making banking ten times better.”

The alliance with Deloitte comes four months after 10X picked up $50 million in fresh funding from existing investors Blackstone and JPMorgan Chase and follows the signing of its first African client Old Mutual in February.

Jonathan Gray, Deloitte partner and alliance Lead for 10x in the UK, comments: “Credit unions, building societies and mutual banks are hugely important to the fabric of our communities, but face challenges to keep pace with innovation in a new digital era for banking, where customer needs, competitors and regulatory responsibilities are changing fast. We’re committed to supporting modernisation in the mutual sector, and alongside our investment in Converge by Deloitte, our alliance with 10x will be key to us achieving this.”

Related Companies

Deloitte 10x Banking

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 17 April, 2024, 10:06Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

I applaud this . Not for profit sectors are often abandoned and charities are light years behind. The bigger ones are businesses before charity creating a glass cieling for the others lower down and lacking resource. I set out to double donations so I'm doing my bit !

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Related News
10x signs first African client
/retail

10x signs first African client

10x Banking gets capital injection
/wholesale

10x Banking gets capital injection

Westpac to build new institutional platform with 10x Banking

18 May 2022

Chase taps 10x for UK digital bank

01 Oct 2021

10x Future Technologies seals $187 million funding round

16 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Lloyds Bank cuts risk dept headcount

  2. UK government announces open finance task force

  3. Lloyds warns against fraudsters on Booking.com and Airbnb

  4. Temenos rejects Hindenburg claims after probe completed

  5. Chips migrates to ISO 20022 message format

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks