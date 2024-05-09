TranscendAP launches as new venture for AI-powered accounts payable automation

Accounts payable automation specialist TranscendAP has spun out from IT services firm Optima Global Solutions.

TranscendAP has been operating as a unit of Optima since 2018, providing AP automation software to a host of mid-market and large enterprises. It is now operating as an independent company under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Jeff Weinstein.



The latest version of the TranscendAP platform integrates artificial intelligence, machine learning, and extensive functionality that promises to drive team efficiency and cost effectiveness.



Says Weinstein: "Building on the hard work of our team, innovative technology, and diverse customer base, the market opportunity for TranscendAP is vast, especially as we innovate around AI, machine learning, and advance workflow functionality across our platform."