Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Banque de France Deutsche Bundesbank

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Central banks successfully test &#39;quantum resistant&#39; communications channel

Central banks successfully test 'quantum resistant' communications channel

A secure communication channel designed to protect financial data against future threats from quantum computers has been successfully established by the BIS Innovation Hub Eurosystem Centre, in concert with Banque de France and Deutsche Bundesbank.

The Bank for International Settlements bills quantum computing as one of the most significant cybersecurity threats facing the financial system today, potentially exposing all transactions and stored financial data to attack. Experts refer to that risk as "Q Day."

To prepare for a transition towards quantum-resistant encryption, the BIS Innovation Hub Eurosystem's Project Leap is investigating how to update and replace the cryptographic security algorithms that the financial system is critically reliant on.

The project involved transmitting test payment messages via a quantum-resistant VPN (Virtual Private Network) tunnel between servers located in Paris and Frankfurt, thereby demonstrating how critical financial data can be protected.

The BIS says the experiment acts as a blueprint for the financial system to build a complete chain of trust for central bank applications in the post-quantum world.

"While we do not know exactly when quantum computers will be strong enough to crack today's encryption, central banks need to prepare themselves," says Raphael Auer, head of the BIS Innovation Hub Eurosystem Centre . "Project Leap is a blueprint for how they can do so."

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Banque de France Deutsche Bundesbank

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Trending

Related News
HSBC partners Quantinuum for quantum computing research
/security

HSBC partners Quantinuum for quantum computing research

Crédit Agricole CIB hails quantum computing experiment results
/markets

Crédit Agricole CIB hails quantum computing experiment results

Mastercard to issue 'quantum resistant' contactless cards

11 Oct 2022

Banque de France tests 'post quantum' security tech

27 Sep 2022

CaixaBank makes quantum computing breakthrough

07 Mar 2022

Danske Bank tests quantum communication for data transfer

01 Mar 2022

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC

  2. JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

  3. HSBC launches ESG Index

  4. Kasisto launches KAI-GPT banking-specific LLM

  5. BIS panel to promote harmonisation of API protocols in cross-border payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023