Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Finra (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) SoFi

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Identity
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SoFi fined $1.1 million over flawed ID programme that led to multi-million dollar fraud

SoFi fined $1.1 million over flawed ID programme that led to multi-million dollar fraud

SoFi's self-directed retail brokerage unit has been fined $1.1 million by financial regulator Finra over ID verification failures that enabled thieves to steal $8.1 million from the accounts of customers at other financial institutions.

According to the enforecement filing, SoFi used a third party automated process to verify customer identities and approve the opening of SoFi Money accounts.

Finra says the fraud was possible because SoFi failed to establish and maintain a programme “reasonably designed to verify customers’ identity because its account approval process allowed opening of SoFi Money accounts without a reasonable review of potential red flags associated with some applicants.”

During the period in question - from December 2018 to April 2019 - the firm failed to detect red flags for approximately 800 accounts that were opened with fake identities. The fraudsters then used these accounts to transfer $8.6 million from hacked accounts held with other financial institutions. Approximately $2.5 million of those funds were subsequently withdrawn by the fraudsters through ACH transfers, ATM withdrawals and debit card payments.

In addition to the vulnerabilities in its customer identification processes, SoFi also failed to develop and implement a written identity theft prevention program, Finra says.

The firm has since moved to enhance its verification service and to hire third-party consultants to address “the significant volume of fraud alerts that had been generated” since the public launch of SoFi Money in February 2019.

Related Companies

Finra (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) SoFi

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Identity
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of UK Fintech: 2015 - 2035 - An IFGS Special Edition - UK Fintech Week 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency[Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency

Trending

Related News
PayPal to lay off 2000 staff; SoFi and Upstart terminate employees
/people

PayPal to lay off 2000 staff; SoFi and Upstart terminate employees

SoFi to buy cloud-based banking platform Technisys for $1.1bn
/cloud

SoFi to buy cloud-based banking platform Technisys for $1.1bn

SoFi gets approval to become a bank

20 Jan 2022

SoFi to buy community lender to accelerate bank charter application

09 Mar 2021

SoFi nears deal to go public via Spac - Reuters

08 Jan 2021

SoFi wins preliminary approval for US national bank charter; launches credit card

29 Oct 2020

SoFi applies for bank charter

09 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

  2. FCA boss invited to UK parliament to address &#39;naming and shaming&#39; plans

  3. RBC launches incubator

  4. Blockchain researchers use AI to spot Bitcoin money laundering

  5. Wells Fargo says US investigating Zelle complaint handling

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks