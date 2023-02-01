Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal to lay off 2000 staff; SoFi and Upstart terminate employees

PayPal to lay off 2000 staff; SoFi and Upstart terminate employees

PayPal is to lay off 2000 staff, seven percent of its workforce, as it adjusts to a weakening economic climate.

The job cuts were announced by president and CEO Dan Schulman in a memo shared with the workforce, who said the company had to reshape to address the challenging macro-economic environment.

"While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do," he wrote. "We must continue to change as our world, our customers, and our competitive landscape evolve. Addressing these changes requires us to make hard decisions."

The staff cuts will take place over the coming weeks, with some departments impacted more than others.

Says Schulman: "This will be a challenging period for our community, but I am confident we will come through it together with compassion for each other, our values at the fore, and a shared commitment to the future of PayPal."

The latest blow to the tech jobs market comes just days after IBM announced plans to cut 3900 jobs from its global workforce and SAP said it would slash 3000 staff.

Elsewhere in fintech, SoFi is to cut 65 jobs from its mortgage division, while AI lending platform Upstart is terminating 365 staff, 20% of its workforce, as lenders and credit investors significantly reduce or pause loan originations

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
HelloGold shuts up shop; Luno cuts 330 jobs
/startups

HelloGold shuts up shop; Luno cuts 330 jobs

Capital One cuts 1100 'agile' tech jobs
/people

Capital One cuts 1100 'agile' tech jobs

LendingClub cuts 225 jobs

16 Jan

FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

23 Nov 2022

Danish fintech Pleo cuts workforce by 15%

03 Nov 2022

Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on £3.5 billion quarterly loss

27 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

  2. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  3. Morgan Stanley fines bankers over messaging breaches

  4. Exclusive: Feedzai cuts workforce amid ‘restructuring’ - sources

  5. UK to roll out more shared banking hubs

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud