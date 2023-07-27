Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable Payments

Keywords

Blockchain CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Palau and Ripple pilot Government-backed stablecoin

Palau and Ripple pilot Government-backed stablecoin

Western Pacific island state the Republic of Palau has teamed up with Ripple on a government-issued stablecoin pilot.

Palau first began working with Ripple on the stablecoin in 2021, hoping to have the project up and running in the first half of 2022.

It is now ready for the first phase of a pilot programme, involving around 200 government employees and local merchants.

The US-backed Palau Stablecoin will be issued on Ripple's carbon neutral blockchain, XRP Ledger.

Palau will also tap the Ripple CBDC platform, enabling the island to holistically manage and customise the entire lifecycle of the stablecoin, including distribution and transactions.

The Ministry of Finance will oversee the system and trigger the issuance and redemption of stablecoin units, while always guaranteeing the 1:1 reserve.

Ripple says the stablecoin will bring greater financial inclusion and lower overall transaction fees for citizens, while cutting FX costs and speeding speeding up payments.

"By digitising our currency, we hope to mobilise our economy and government processes to improve financial transactions and empower our citizens." says President of the Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr.

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable Payments

Keywords

Blockchain CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive[On-Demand Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive

Trending

Trending

  1. Treasury set to shelve BNPL regulations

  2. Brazil&#39;s Pix used for more transactions than credit and debit cards combined

  3. Spanish banks form fraud fighting JV

  4. Amazon rolls out palm payment tech to 500+ Whole Food Market stores

  5. HSBC, TSB and Nationwide upbraided by CMA over transaction history reporting

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023