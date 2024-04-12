Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NextGen Nordics 2024: Under two weeks to go!

NextGen Nordics 2024: Under two weeks to go!

On 23rd April, Finextra will be returning to Stockholm for NextGen Nordics for a day packed with panels, Q&As, workshops, keynotes, and networking.

The event held at Münchenbryggeriet will include sessions on Nordics payments infrastructure, RIX-INST, Request to Pay, BNPL, and more. Check out the full agenda here.

We have a brilliant speaker line up including:

  • Jenny Winther, head of payment schemes, Svenska Handelsbanken
  • Julie Chatterjee, CCO, Multitude Bank
  • Nanna Svahn, adviser at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Nordic Innovation Hub
  • Agnija Gailane, product manager for Open Banking Platform, Nordea
  • Paulina Kudlacik, Confirmation of Payee scheme manager, Nordic Payments Council
  • Malin Lignell, technology and innovation strategy, Handelsbanken

Find the full list of our speakers here.

This is your chance to register ahead of the event and take advantage of all the learning and networking opportunities. Register here.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

