News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
NextGen Nordics 2024: What to expect from this year&#39;s conference

NextGen Nordics 2024: What to expect from this year's conference

Finextra is returning to Stockholm for the annual NextGen Nordics event. Attendees can expect in-depth conversations on a variety of topics, and much more.

We have already announced our agenda, which will cover all the exciting topics in the Nordics including real-time cross-border payments, request to pay and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). The event boasts a variety of topics and over 35 experts speaking, but that is not the only thing the conference has to offer.

Built into our agenda is four and half hours of networking time, including a drinks reception at the end of the day. Much of this networking can take place the central room of our naturally lit venue Münchenbryggeriet.

In addition to other networking opportunities, there will also be the ability to book one-to-one bookable meeting areas, slots will be available to pre-book on the event app.

Throughout the day FinextraTV will be filming onsite. Last year the TV team spoke to experts about topics such the potential of AI in BNPL, reimagining international payments, and future resiliency in CBDC systems. If you’re interested in FinextraTV opportunities at NextGen Nordics, please email Head of FinextraTV Hannah Wallace at Hannah.Wallace@Finextra.com.

Outside of all the innovative discussions happening on the main floor, there will also be an exclusive, invitation-only roundtable led by Finextra and Banfico taking place at lunchtime on the day, exploring real-time cross border payments, domestic progress in the Nordics, social engineering and APP fraud.

The event will also see a number of exhibitors including Crosskey and StoneX. We also will feature our lead sponsors Visa and Banfico, as well also other sponsors Intix, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, NICE Actimize, PPI, Swift, Tietoevry Banking, and Worldline.

Register here for NextGen Nordics 2024. See the full agenda here. If you would like to find out more about sponsoring the event, please email events@finextra.com.

