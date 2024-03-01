NextGen Nordics 2024: 40+ banks registered to attend

NextGen Nordics returns to Stockholm on 23rd April, and at seven weeks away from the event day, 200 attendees have already registered.

Among the registrants are a number of representatives from different banks. Included in that are several central banks, such as Bank of England, Central Bank of Iceland, Riksbanken, and Banco Nacional de Angola.

Other banks attending include Afreximbank, Ålandsbanken Abp, Ålandsbanken, Bank Norwegian, Bank of Åland, Bank of America, Bankgirot, Bluestep Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole Egypt, Crown Agents Bank, Dahabshil Banking International, Danske Bank, Doha Bank, Handelsbanken, HSBC, Ikano Bank, JP Morgan, Landshypotek Bank, Länsförsäkringar Bank, LF Bank, NOBA Bank Group, Nordea, Nordnet Bank, SEB, Skandia, Sparbanken Syd, Standard Chartered Bank, Sveriges Riksbank, Swedbank, TD Bank, Union Trust Bank, and United Overseas Bank.

A number of notable non-banks have registered including BIS, Bottomline, Getswish, Elavon Klarna Bank, Terrapay, Transfergo, TSYS, Januar, Nordic Payments Council, and Yapily

Our sponsors and exhibitors will also be in attendance, including our lead sponsors Visa and Banfico, as well as Intix, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, NICE Actimize, PPI, Swift, Tietoevry Banking, and Worldline, and of course, exhibitors Crosskey and StoneX.

Register here for NextGen Nordics 2024. See the full agenda here. If you would like to find out more about sponsoring the event, please email events@finextra.com.