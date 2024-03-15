EBAday 2024: Calling early-stage startups to showcase products

The 19th edition of EBAday, the largest annual European event for payments and transaction banking, will return on 18th – 19th June 2024 at CCL in Lisbon, Portugal.

Orchestrating the dialogue on payments, EBAday invites all early-stage startups with a working proof of concept or pilot to apply for the 2024 Fintech Zone.

16 finalists will get two tickets and the unparalleled chance to present their product to leading decision-makers, with the potential of fast tracking their company’s success within the payments industry.

Fintech Zone finalists will have the opportunity to attend EBAday on both days, leveraging one day of the event to pitch to the judges and connect with 1400+ delegates at their pod in the heart of the exhibition on the other day.

The best product will be awarded the prestigious Fintech Zone trophy, their win captured in an article published on Finextra and promoted to the 800,000 monthly website visitors and an exclusive interview with FinextraTV.

Startups should apply before 26 April 2024 and be willing to pay for their travel to and from Lisbon, as well as all expenses.

Successful applicants will have innovative and disruptive products within the following areas: next generation banking, payments-as-a-service, instant payments and request to pay, identity services and fraud prevention, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), cross-border payments interoperability, trends in payments technology and fintech collaboration and trends in liquidity and cash management practices.

Fintech Zone 2023 winner International Payment Identity’s (iPiD) co-founder and chief finance/operating officer Geertjan van Bochove said: "The jury of industry experts confirmed Bank Account Validation is a top concern in the industry. With upcoming regulation in Europe it is therefore a significant win for us. This gives us increased credibility with an invaluable senior audience and great networking opportunities!"

Applications for Fintech Zone 2024 have come from a multitude of countries including: Belgium, Estonia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany, Italy, Israel, Spain, Ireland, Greece, France, Lithuania, Singapore, Finland.

Don’t miss out, apply today!