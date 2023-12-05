Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2024: Applications open for Fintech Zone

EBAday 2024: Applications open for Fintech Zone

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are inviting startups from across the world to apply to join the 2024 Fintech Zone at EBAday 2024 in Lisbon.

Returning for its sixth year, the Fintech Zone will offer 16 early stage or growth start-ups with a working product the chance to attend both days of EBAday in June.

Participants will have their own stand and take to the stage to demo their product to a panel of judges and senior banking delegates from the event.

The winner is presented with a trophy and has their success captured in an article published by Finextra and promoted to the wider global financial services industry. In addition the winning team is interviewed for the Finextra TV channel.

Apply to join the Fint4ch Zone by 26 April

Last year, Dutch startup iPiD secured the win with its technology for validating payee accounts and handling data to identify and manage fraud and failed payments.

Co-founder Geertjan van Bochove said: "This gives us increased credibility with an invaluable senior audience and great networking opportunities!"

Register for EBAday 2024

