EBAday 2024: Applications open for Fintech Zone

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are inviting startups from across the world to apply to join the 2024 Fintech Zone at EBAday 2024 in Lisbon.

Returning for its sixth year, the Fintech Zone will offer 16 early stage or growth start-ups with a working product the chance to attend both days of EBAday in June.



Participants will have their own stand and take to the stage to demo their product to a panel of judges and senior banking delegates from the event.



The winner is presented with a trophy and has their success captured in an article published by Finextra and promoted to the wider global financial services industry. In addition the winning team is interviewed for the Finextra TV channel.



Last year, Dutch startup iPiD secured the win with its technology for validating payee accounts and handling data to identify and manage fraud and failed payments.



Co-founder Geertjan van Bochove said: "This gives us increased credibility with an invaluable senior audience and great networking opportunities!"



